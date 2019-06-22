About this strain
Frosted Cherry Cookies effects
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
47% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
