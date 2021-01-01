About this product

Deliciously Dark. Candy Crunch.



Decadent Fair Trade dark chocolate covered in a colorful candy coating and infused with equal parts CBD, CBN, & THC, Pips are the perfect bite-size edible for anyone looking for a sweet candy crunch. With twenty Pips per bag, your first bite doesn’t have to be your last.



What’s in it?

20 pieces of candy-coated Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum CBD/CBN/THC in a 1:1:1 ratio.



CBD: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package

CBN: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package

THC: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package