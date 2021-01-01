About this product

Deliciously Dark. Salty Vanilla.



This CBN-infused Dark Chocolate w/ Vanilla Bean Sea Salt is a brand new edible experience that will make you feel like it’s your first time all over again! With equal parts CBD, CBN and THC, this bar is the ultimate balanced body bliss.



What’s in it?

72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum CBD/CBN/THC in a 1:1:1 ratio and dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested vanilla bean sea salt.