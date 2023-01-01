Made with real blackberries and natural fruit flavors, this 1:1 Blackberry Mega Pearl is formulated to turn any night into a dream with equal parts CBN and THC. Five times larger than our standard Pearls, this fan-favorite flavor is perfect for anyone looking for a moonlit MEGA experience.
Made With Real Fruit • Soy-Free • Gluten-Free • Full-Spectrum Solventless Extract
1/10 MEGA PEARL PER SERVING | 10 SERVINGS PER PACKAGE
We are Grön, pronounced 'GROOON', makers of the finest handcrafted Sugar-Coated Pearls, Mega Pearls, Candy-Coated Pips, and Fair Trade chocolate.
Our passionate team of chocolatiers, confectioners, and support staff come from all over the world and every walk of life, joining together to create something beautifully delicious for you. Our ingredients are organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced whenever possible. We're happy to make others happy and to make a positive difference in this world, one bite at a time. ❤️