Grön
Grön 1:1 Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Pips - CBD/THC
About this product
Deliciously Dark. Candy Crunch.
Decadent Fair Trade dark chocolate covered in a colorful candy coating and infused with equal parts CBD & THC, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter 1:1 Pips are the perfect bite-size edible for anyone looking for a sweet candy crunch. With twenty Pips per bag, your first bite doesn’t have to be your last.
What’s in it?
20 pieces of candy-coated Fair Trade dark chocolate with a peanut butter center, combined with flavorless, full-spectrum CBD/THC in a 1:1 ratio.
CBD: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package
THC: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package
