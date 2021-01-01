Grön
Grön 1:4 Mellow Strawberry Melon Pearl - CBN/THC
About this product
Sweet Strawberry. Cool Melon.
Our 1:4 Strawberry Melon Pearls have 2.5mg CBN and 10mg THC in each Pearl, targeting relaxation and restfulness to give you all the full-body feels like never before.
What’s in it?
Handmade, sugar-coated gummy Pearls, packed with strawberry and watermelon flavors, combined with flavorless CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid extract in a 1:4 ratio.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
CBN 2.5MG PER SERVING AND 25MG PER BOX
THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX
SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
