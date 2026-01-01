About this product
Cannabis-infused gummy clusterz stacked with deep berry punch and layered in tangy, crunchy sweetness. Bold, juicy, and unapologetically nostalgic. The berry hits heavy, the crunch rolls slow, and everything downshifts into a full-body recharge.
5mg of THC per piece x 20 pieces = 100mg per package
5mg of THC per piece x 20 pieces = 100mg per package
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About this product
Cannabis-infused gummy clusterz stacked with deep berry punch and layered in tangy, crunchy sweetness. Bold, juicy, and unapologetically nostalgic. The berry hits heavy, the crunch rolls slow, and everything downshifts into a full-body recharge.
5mg of THC per piece x 20 pieces = 100mg per package
5mg of THC per piece x 20 pieces = 100mg per package
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About this brand
Grön
One of North America’s largest producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles, Grön is a women-owned and led brand that grew from humble beginnings. Founded in 2015 with a single chocolate bar product created in CEO Christine Smith’s kitchen, Grön is now available in multiple U.S. states and Canada. Pronounced ‘grewn’, Grön is Swedish for “green,” an homage to Smith’s background as an architect schooled in Scandinavia.
Product offerings include cannabis-infused Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, Chocolate, and Pips, made with organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.
Grön has been recognized for excellence in the cannabis industry, winning a High Times Cannabis Cup in 2021, named Benzinga’s “Most Innovative Brand” in 2023, as well as awarded the 2024 “Product of the Year” title by Greenway magazine and included as one of Inc. magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.
Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets being added in 2025.
For more information, visit eatgron.com
Product offerings include cannabis-infused Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGAs, Chocolate, and Pips, made with organic, single-origin, Fair Trade Certified, and locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.
Grön has been recognized for excellence in the cannabis industry, winning a High Times Cannabis Cup in 2021, named Benzinga’s “Most Innovative Brand” in 2023, as well as awarded the 2024 “Product of the Year” title by Greenway magazine and included as one of Inc. magazine’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.
Grön cannabis edibles are available in Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, and across Canada, with multiple new markets being added in 2025.
For more information, visit eatgron.com
License(s)
- OR, US: 030-100334417C0
- AZ, US: 00000024ESUV84524312
- MO, US: MAN000019
- NJ, US: M000115
- NY, US: OCM-PROC-24-000047
- OH, US: CCP000013-00
- IL, US: 2108011021-IN
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