About this product

Crisp Taste. Cool Flavor.



Seedless summer vibes! This juicy watermelon flavor will have you smiling all day long, and 5mg THC per pearl is the perfect edible after a long day of work, to boost your backyard BBQ, or for a fun and adventurous hike with friends.



What’s in it?

Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls packed with natural watermelon flavor, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.



ALLERGY WARNING

CONTAINS: COCONUT



THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX

SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL

SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10