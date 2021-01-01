Grön
Grön THC Boost Watermelon Pearls
About this product
Crisp Taste. Cool Flavor.
Seedless summer vibes! This juicy watermelon flavor will have you smiling all day long, and 5mg THC per pearl is the perfect edible after a long day of work, to boost your backyard BBQ, or for a fun and adventurous hike with friends.
What’s in it?
Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls packed with natural watermelon flavor, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX
SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
Seedless summer vibes! This juicy watermelon flavor will have you smiling all day long, and 5mg THC per pearl is the perfect edible after a long day of work, to boost your backyard BBQ, or for a fun and adventurous hike with friends.
What’s in it?
Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls packed with natural watermelon flavor, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX
SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!