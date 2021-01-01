About this product

Peachy Sweet. Bubbly Crisp.



Raise ’em high to health, happiness, and a hell of a good time! You’re going to love the light, bright peach Prosecco flavor in these pearls. And with 10mg of both CBD and THC, they’ll pair perfectly with a night on the town, a picnic in the park with friends, or a hot date with your crush.



What’s in it?

Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with peach and mango bubbly flavor, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio.



ALLERGY WARNING

CONTAINS: COCONUT, MANGO



CBD 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX

THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX

SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL

SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10