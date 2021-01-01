Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Grön

Grön

Grön THC Dark Chocolate

About this product

Deliciously Dark, Sweet Finish.

Our classic vegan Dark Chocolate THC bar is amazing on its own or as a substitute in any recipe that calls for 70%+ dark chocolate. Come up with your own dishes or visit our blog for recipe ideas!

What’s in it?
72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC.

THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!