Grön
Grön THC Dark Chocolate
About this product
Deliciously Dark, Sweet Finish.
Our classic vegan Dark Chocolate THC bar is amazing on its own or as a substitute in any recipe that calls for 70%+ dark chocolate. Come up with your own dishes or visit our blog for recipe ideas!
What’s in it?
72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC.
THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
