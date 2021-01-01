About this product

Deliciously Dark, Sweet Finish.



Our vegan Dark Chocolate w/ Sea Salt 1:1 bar is the perfect daily edible for anyone who likes to pair CBD with their THC. It’s all the benefits of THC, CBD, and chocolate rolled up into one incredibly delicious package!



What’s in it?

72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC/CBD in a 1:1 ratio, dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested sea salt



THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package

CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package