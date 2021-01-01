Grön
Grön 1:1 Dark Chocolate with Sea Salt - CBD/THC
About this product
Deliciously Dark, Sweet Finish.
Our vegan Dark Chocolate w/ Sea Salt 1:1 bar is the perfect daily edible for anyone who likes to pair CBD with their THC. It’s all the benefits of THC, CBD, and chocolate rolled up into one incredibly delicious package!
What’s in it?
72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC/CBD in a 1:1 ratio, dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested sea salt
THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
