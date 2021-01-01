Grön
Fire: Hot Cinnamon THC Mega Pearl 50mg
About this product
Sweet spice. Lingering heat.
This spicy cinnamon gummy is packed with 50mg THC. Weighing in at 20g, our high-dose Fire Mega Pearl is perfect for customers looking for an edible that packs a fiery punch.
5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
