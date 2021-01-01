Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Grön

Grön

Grön THC High-Dose Mini Dark Chocolate

About this product

This 50mg THC mini chocolate is made with our incredible 72% vegan dark chocolate, and is perfect for anyone looking for a small chocolate bite that packs a punch.

What’s in it?
72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, THC cannabinoid distillate and dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested sea salt.

THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!