Grön
Grön THC High-Dose Mini Dark Chocolate
About this product
This 50mg THC mini chocolate is made with our incredible 72% vegan dark chocolate, and is perfect for anyone looking for a small chocolate bite that packs a punch.
What’s in it?
72% Fair Trade dark chocolate combined with flavorless, THC cannabinoid distillate and dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested sea salt.
THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
