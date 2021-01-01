Loading…
Grön

Grön 1:1 Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt - CBD/THC

About this product

Silky Smooth, Buttery Rich.

This bar is smooth and buttery with a hint of salt. Our Milk Chocolate 1:1 bar is perfect for anyone looking for a balanced THC/CBD experience.

What’s in it?
41% Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC/CBD in a 1:1 ratio, dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested sea salt.

THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
