Grön
Grön 1:1 Milk Chocolate with Sea Salt - CBD/THC
About this product
Silky Smooth, Buttery Rich.
This bar is smooth and buttery with a hint of salt. Our Milk Chocolate 1:1 bar is perfect for anyone looking for a balanced THC/CBD experience.
What’s in it?
41% Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC/CBD in a 1:1 ratio, dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested sea salt.
THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
This bar is smooth and buttery with a hint of salt. Our Milk Chocolate 1:1 bar is perfect for anyone looking for a balanced THC/CBD experience.
What’s in it?
41% Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC/CBD in a 1:1 ratio, dusted with Jacobsen’s hand-harvested sea salt.
THC: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
CBD: 5mg per serving / 50mg per package
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!