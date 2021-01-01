About this product

Tart Flavor. Sweet Finish.



Like a handful of freshly picked Oregon raspberries, these gummies are tart and tangy, and ripe for any occasion. 5mg CBD and THC per pearl give you a perfectly balanced experience of body and mind. Great for a night curled up with a good book, a spa day in a soaking tub, or a stargazing trip with good company.



What’s in it?

Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried raspberries, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio.



ALLERGY WARNING

CONTAINS: COCONUT



THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX

CBD 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX

SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL

SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10