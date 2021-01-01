Grön
Grön 1:1 Relax Raspberry Pearls - CBD/THC
About this product
Tart Flavor. Sweet Finish.
Like a handful of freshly picked Oregon raspberries, these gummies are tart and tangy, and ripe for any occasion. 5mg CBD and THC per pearl give you a perfectly balanced experience of body and mind. Great for a night curled up with a good book, a spa day in a soaking tub, or a stargazing trip with good company.
What’s in it?
Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls made with freeze-dried raspberries, combined with flavorless, CBD/THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate at a 1:1 ratio.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
THC 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX
CBD 5MG PER SERVING AND 50MG PER BOX
SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
