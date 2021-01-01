Grön
Grön THC Glow Passion Orange Guava Mega Pearl
About this product
Tropical Splash. Tangy Fruit.
Your favorite summertime drink is now packed with 100mg THC. Weighing in at 20g, our high-dose Glow Mega Pearl is perfect for customers looking for an edible with a burst of tropical fruit.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
10MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 100MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
