Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Grön

Grön

Grön THC Milk Chocolate Pips

About this product

Silky Smooth. Candy Crunch.

Decadent Fair Trade milk chocolate covered in a colorful candy coating and infused with cannabis extract, Milk Chocolate THC Pips are the perfect bite-size edible for anyone looking for a sweet candy crunch. With twenty Pips per bag, your first bite doesn’t have to be your last.

What’s in it?
20 pieces of candy-coated Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC.

THC: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!