Grön
Grön THC Milk Chocolate Pips
About this product
Silky Smooth. Candy Crunch.
Decadent Fair Trade milk chocolate covered in a colorful candy coating and infused with cannabis extract, Milk Chocolate THC Pips are the perfect bite-size edible for anyone looking for a sweet candy crunch. With twenty Pips per bag, your first bite doesn’t have to be your last.
What’s in it?
20 pieces of candy-coated Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC.
THC: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package
