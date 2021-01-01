About this product

Silky Smooth. Candy Crunch.



Decadent Fair Trade milk chocolate covered in a colorful candy coating and infused with cannabis extract, Milk Chocolate THC Pips are the perfect bite-size edible for anyone looking for a sweet candy crunch. With twenty Pips per bag, your first bite doesn’t have to be your last.



What’s in it?

20 pieces of candy-coated Fair Trade milk chocolate combined with flavorless, full-spectrum THC.



THC: 2.5mg per serving / 50mg per package