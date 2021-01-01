Loading…
Grön

Grön THC Piña Colada Mega Pearl

Tropical Pineapple. Cool Coconut.

Bite into the sweet taste of tropical bliss with the Piña Colada Mega Pearl, served up with 50mg THC. Perfect for customers looking for an edible that transports them to paradise.

ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT

5MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 50MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
