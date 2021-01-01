Grön
Grön THC Stimulate Raspberry Lemonade Pearls
About this product
Classic Lemonade. Raspberry Twist.
The summery sweet flavor of raspberry lemonade is a beautiful escape to any destination you can imagine. These tart, sweet, raspberry-speckled gummies serve up 10mg of THC per pearl, and pair well with trips to the beach, golden hour photo shoots, or cuddled up with someone special.
What’s in it?
Handmade, sugar-coated gummy pearls packed with natural lemon flavor and freeze-dried raspberries, combined with flavorless, high-THC full-spectrum cannabinoid distillate.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
THC 10MG PER SERVING AND 100MG PER BOX
SERVING SIZE: 1 PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
