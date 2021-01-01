Loading…
Logo for the brand Grön

Grön

Grön THC Zest Lemon Citrus Mega Pearl

Lemony Bright. Sweet Citrus.

This bright, zesty gummy bite of lemon citrus is packed with 100mg THC. Weighing in at 20g, our high-dose Zest Mega Pearl is perfect for customers looking for an edible that packs a tart, pucker punch.

ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT

10MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 100MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
