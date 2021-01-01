Grön
Grön THC Zing Sour Apple Mega Pearl
About this product
Sour Bite. Tangy Kick.
This crisp sour apple gummy is packed with 100mg THC. Weighing in at 20g, our high-dose Zing Mega Pearl is perfect for customers looking for an edible that packs a refreshing slap of sour.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
10MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 100MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
This crisp sour apple gummy is packed with 100mg THC. Weighing in at 20g, our high-dose Zing Mega Pearl is perfect for customers looking for an edible that packs a refreshing slap of sour.
ALLERGY WARNING
CONTAINS: COCONUT
10MG THC PER SERVING ‘SLICE’ AND 100MG PER PACKAGE
SERVING SIZE: 1/10 MEGA PEARL
SERVINGS PER PACKAGE: 10
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!