gronlabb
Blue God/Death Bubba Stratös Spheres
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Our Death Bubba/Blue God Stratös Sphere is a potent indica-dominant hybrid flower/concentrate for people that don't have a rig.
Made with one part Death Bubba flower rosin, one part Blue God minced flower, then coated in a Blue God full melt bubble hash, these little spheres pack a punch. They're designed for people that don't want the intensity of doing dabs, but still need a strong medication.
They have a potency of 43.06% THC, 0.33% CBG, and 0.46% CBD.
The top three terpenes in these Stratös Spheres is;
1. Geraniol at 7.66 mg/g
2. beta-Caryophyllene at 4.4 mg/g
3. Limonene at 3.91 mg/g
Blue God effects
Reported by real people like you
120 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
