About this product

Our Death Bubba/Blue God Stratös Sphere is a potent indica-dominant hybrid flower/concentrate for people that don't have a rig.



Made with one part Death Bubba flower rosin, one part Blue God minced flower, then coated in a Blue God full melt bubble hash, these little spheres pack a punch. They're designed for people that don't want the intensity of doing dabs, but still need a strong medication.



They have a potency of 43.06% THC, 0.33% CBG, and 0.46% CBD.



The top three terpenes in these Stratös Spheres is;



1. Geraniol at 7.66 mg/g



2. beta-Caryophyllene at 4.4 mg/g



3. Limonene at 3.91 mg/g