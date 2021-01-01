About this product

The Bloom-Ray™ uses recently developed high efficiency LEDs that are many times more powerful than earlier generations. These LEDs provide growth spectrum optimized light to enable the most efficient plant photosynthesis, thereby producing the largest yields in the shortest time. Very high PAR (Photosynthetically Active Radiation) values speed plant growth for the highest biomass, while penetrating deep into the canopy — something standard red/blue LED grow lights cannot do. Our modular light bar design provides extremely even coverage from edge-to-edge of the growing area, with no hot spots or appreciable fall off.