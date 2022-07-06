Cough OG is an indica leaning hybrid with a piney, citrus aroma. It is a C1 Cough x Legend OG cross. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, limonene, beta-pinene



Georgies are the perfect way to offer convenience to your patients. Grow West pre-rolls are hand-rolled using our premium cannabis flower; never shake and trim! Every container holds five half-gram pre-rolls.