Cough OG is an indica leaning hybrid with a piney, citrus aroma. It is a C1 Cough x Legend OG cross. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, limonene, beta-pinene
Georgies are the perfect way to offer convenience to your patients. Grow West pre-rolls are hand-rolled using our premium cannabis flower; never shake and trim! Every container holds five half-gram pre-rolls.
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.