Grape Pearls is an indica leaning hybrid with a strong earthy aroma. It is a Silver Pearls x Grape Pie cross. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene, linalool, alpha-humulene



Grow West pre-rolls are hand-rolled using our premium Grow West flower; never shake and trim for a slow even burn! Every container holds two half-gram pre-rolls.