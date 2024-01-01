About this product
Intergalactic Premium
About this strain
Intergalactic is an extremely potent hybrid strain. With a terpene profile rich in pine and earth, and dense, frosted nugs that twinkle like the night sky, Intergalactic delivers a rush of euphoria and energy, making it ideal for mood elevation. But beware, this high-THC strain can give unseasoned consumers anxiety and significantly stimulate the appetite. Intergalactic is an uplifting strain that can be consumed any time of the day, but for best results, mind your dosage. This strain is a perfect companion for getting creative and active.
Grow West Cannabis Company
