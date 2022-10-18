About this product
Southwest Stomper x William's Wonder is an indica leaning hybrid with a strong musk aroma. Southwest Stomper is a Grape Stomper x Afgooey cross, while the parentage of William's Wonder is unknown. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-pinene
Due to its concentrated nature, kief tends to yield higher percentages of cannabinoids and terpenes than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking.
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.