Southwest Stomper x William's Wonder is an indica leaning hybrid with a strong musk aroma. Southwest Stomper is a Grape Stomper x Afgooey cross, while the parentage of William's Wonder is unknown. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-pinene



Due to its concentrated nature, kief tends to yield higher percentages of cannabinoids and terpenes than flower. It can be smoked by itself, mixed with flower, or used in cooking.