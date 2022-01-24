About this product
Southwest Stomper x William's Wonder is an indica leaning hybrid with a strong musk aroma. Southwest Stomper is a Grape Stomper x Afgooey cross, while the parentage of William's Wonder is unknown. Common terpenes: beta-myrcene, alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-pinene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company is a community-centered, Maryland-owned company dedicated to safely producing high-quality medical cannabis. Our mission is to produce wholesome, natural, healing plants for the mond, body, and spirit.