Space Wrangler Nectar | Live Resin Cartridge

by Grow West Cannabis Company
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Space Wrangler is a sativa strain with lineages of Grover's Galaxy and an unknown strain. Experience a galactic journey filled with sweet, fruity, and earthy scents. Embark on an adventure beyond the stratosphere at any hour with this strain.

Our Nectar, also known as Live Resin, is crafted from 100% pure plant ingredients and undergoes an extensive purging process to remove residual solvents and impurities while preserving cannabinoids and terpenes. Packaged in ultraluxe 510 thread cartridges, Live Resin delivers an extravagant cannabis experience through high-quality flower and innovative technology.

Cannabis effects and usage are reported from users' experiences. Your experience with cannabis will be unique as you interact with individual strains. We suggest starting slow and keeping track of the effects in a journal. Remember, life's a journey, and we're here to help you enjoy the ride.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:
  • Helps with:

  • Space Wrangler OG effects are mostly energizing.

    Space Wrangler OG potency is higher THC than average.

Space Wrangler OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Space Wrangler OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Grow West Cannabis Company
Grow West Cannabis Company
Shop products
Grow West is a Maryland-owned cannabis company serving the Maryland medical and adult-use cannabis market. Our mission is to grow wholesome, natural, and healing plants and connect people with the power of plants.

In the mountains of Maryland, Grow West has combined art, craft, and science to grow pure and natural cannabis. We are a community-centered company that restored a 200,000-square-foot iconic factory in Cumberland, MD.

We cultivate our plants without pesticides and harsh chemicals. We believe in pest control done with the help of natural chemical-free solutions, ladybugs, beneficial insects, and mycorrhizae in the soil. We can utilize the synergy and symbiotic relationship of nature to grow all-natural cannabis.

Using a technique of micropropagation, we clone our mother plants to keep genetics true to their original phenotypes with exceptional terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Through our team of propagation experts, our plants are carefully nurtured during infancy.

At Grow West, sustainability and natural practices are at the heart of what we do from our grow to your home! We use environmentally friendly technologies, including tin and cardboard packaging and wind energy, to minimize our environmental impact.

License(s)

  • MD, US: DA-23-00034
  • MD, US: GA-23-00005
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.