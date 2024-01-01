Sunset Cookies Nectar | Live Resin Cartridge
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Sunset Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, focused, and talkative. Sunset Cookies has 20% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunset Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
About this brand
Grow West Cannabis Company
License(s)
- MD, US: DA-23-00034
- MD, US: GA-23-00005
