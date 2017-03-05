About this product
Lee Roy (MIND) Syringe
Genetics: OG Kush x San Francisco Valley OG
This MIND distillate syringe contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~404.60 mg THC, ~1.75 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:231.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
About this strain
Lee Roy by Rare Dankness Seeds is a connoisseur-grade indica-dominant strain with incredible trichome production. Created by blending Triangle Kush with Rare Dankness #2, Lee Roy offers a Kush-forward aroma intermixed with lemon and lime. The plants prefer cooler temperatures and the yield is healthy if not generous. Utilize Lee Roy to contend with ADD/ADHD, depression, gastrointestinal disorders, and nausea. Rare Dankness Seeds also noted that this resinous strain is well-suited for hash production.
Lee Roy effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
46% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.