About this product
Birds of Paradise (MIND) Cartridge
Genetics: Kali Snapple x Blue Heron
This MIND Cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~404.76 mg THC, ~1.21 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 50. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:335.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
About this strain
Created by Dynasty Genetics, Birds of Paradise is a hybrid cross of Kali Snapple and Blue Heron with a unique terpene profile and well-rounded medicinal qualities. Taking from the tropical skunk flavors of Kali Snapple and the blueberry scent of Blue Heron, Birds of Paradise is a frosty treat that offers skunky, blueberry, and pineapple flavors and high-flying cerebral effects that descend into a full-body high.
Birds of Paradise effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Creative
61% of people report feeling creative
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
GrowHealthy
At GrowHealthy, we are dedicated to helping our patients live healthier, happier lives. We produce premium-quality cannabis products designed to provide relief from a host of conditions and to promote general wellness. We currently deliver our products across Florida for FREE! Visit our site to see our most up to date product list and prices.