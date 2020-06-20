Birds of Paradise (MIND) Cartridge



Genetics: Kali Snapple x Blue Heron



This MIND Cartridge contains a ½ gram (g) of GrowHealthy's premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~404.76 mg THC, ~1.21 mg CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 50. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:335.



*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.