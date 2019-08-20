Quantum Kush (MIND) Cartridge



Genetics: Sweet Irish Kush x Timewreck



This MIND cartridge contains ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients in this cartridge are made up of ~388.72 mg of THC and ~2.10 mg of CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:185.



