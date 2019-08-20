About this product
Genetics: Sweet Irish Kush x Timewreck
This MIND distillate syringe contains ½ gram of GrowHealthy’s premium cannabis distillate. The 500 mg of active ingredients are made up of ~388.72 mg of THC and ~2.10 mg of CBD, trace amounts of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. The total number of 5 mg doses in this product is 100. The ratio of CBD to THC is 1:185.
*See website for most up to date product info and pricing.
About this strain
If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.
Quantum Kush effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with