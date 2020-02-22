About this strain
Bred by Humboldt Gardens, Absinthe is a cross of Satsuma OG and Original Glue. This sativa-dominant strain offers a strong aroma of herbaceous liqueur with fuel undertones and a flavor like citrus peels. Absinthe grows tall and produces dense, sticky nugs that are lime green with light orange hairs and have a thick coat of trichomes.
Absinthe effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
66% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
66% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
33% of people report feeling headache
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
33% of people say it helps with nausea
