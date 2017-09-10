Gud Gardens
Burmese Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Burmese Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
125 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
