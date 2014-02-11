Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Guest Strain

Guest Strain

DJ Short Blueberry

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD

DJ Short Blueberry effects

Reported by real people like you
229 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!