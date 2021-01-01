About this product
Hakuna Hemp Roast blends phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil with great tasting Central American Caturra Coffee grown in the Coban region of Guatemala. Our blending process begins with natural, Colorado-grown hemp oil manufactured by chemical-free CO2 extraction. We then “Nano-cize” the oil using a patented technology clinically proven to increase nutrient absorption. The benefit of this bio-available delivery is that a cup of our coffee with 5 mg of CBD is equivalent to consuming much larger amounts of standard CBD oil.
All of Hakuna’s products are built around the circle of life with sustainability in mind. A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of this coffee is donated to GoBe, an organization dedicated to ending homelessness for thousands of veterans and families.
Stop worrying, brew a cup of Hakuna Hemp Roast and join in our problem-free philosophy.
About this brand
Hakuna Supply CBD
Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand
focused on creating high quality products using
sustainable materials.
Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our
problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a
memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna
Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium
cannabis storage solutions, accessories,
CBD consumables and beverages.
The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be
found at large scale festivals and events throughout
the country.
Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B
business models for those looking to purchase
customized items and bundles.
