About this product
Hakuna Hemp Stix offers natural relief with our refreshing blend of Hakuna Hobarts Haze and select certified organic herbs. Each 1g pre-roll will come in our reusable glass doob tube with cork top. Each pre-roll contains 27mg of
Ingredients: Hobarts Haze, Damiana, Lobelia, Catmint, Marshmallow Root.
About this brand
Hakuna Supply CBD
Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand
focused on creating high quality products using
sustainable materials.
Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our
problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a
memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna
Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium
cannabis storage solutions, accessories,
CBD consumables and beverages.
The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be
found at large scale festivals and events throughout
the country.
Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B
business models for those looking to purchase
customized items and bundles.
