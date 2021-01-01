About this product
Enjoy CBD on the go. Introducing Hakuna Supply CBD Drink Drops infused with high quality, water soluble CBD extract. This is a great product to infuse your water, juice, smoothies, and mocktails. Each tincture bottle contains 160mg… Contains no THC.
Ingredients: Water, CBD extract (160mg)
About this brand
Hakuna Supply CBD
Hakuna Supply is an award-winning lifestyle brand
focused on creating high quality products using
sustainable materials.
Responsibility, integrity and transparency propel our
problem free philosophy with the goal of providing a
memorable experience with every purchase. Hakuna
Supply offers an eclectic collection of premium
cannabis storage solutions, accessories,
CBD consumables and beverages.
The experiential Hakuna Hemp Cafe & Lounge can be
found at large scale festivals and events throughout
the country.
Hakuna Supply happily provides both B2C and B2B
business models for those looking to purchase
customized items and bundles.
