HAPPY Delta
About this product
Are you ready for a new kind of high? Our Happy Candyland Delta 8 disposable is a convenient and quick way to enjoy that great D8 buzz wherever you go. You get a smooth and earthy flavor with notes of sweets and spices.
- Lasts for 300 3-second draws
- Candyland Sativa for a mentally stimulating high
- Maintenance-free way to vape
- Lightweight and portable
- Ready to use immediately
Candyland effects
Reported by real people like you
813 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
