Our bees are located on our small apiary in the heart of California.
Sit Down. Relax. And enjoy our Full-Spectrum CBD-infused Raw Honey in some tea or coffee, spread it on some toast, or it straight from the straw.
Non-psychoactive. Won't get you high. Just Happy :)
This honey heals. It helps with muscle recovery, relaxation, anxiety, and more.
Our bees are important to us. We are a small, sustainable apiary located in Merced, Ca. Each hive visits different flowers so honey may vary by taste and texture. Raw Honey naturally contains pollen, propolis, and wax.
Happy Organics
Organic Hemp-Derived CBD For Mind & Body. Raw Honey, Muscle Balms, Moisturizers, and Chocolate.