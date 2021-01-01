About this product

Our bees are located on our small apiary in the heart of California.



Sit Down. Relax. And enjoy our Full-Spectrum CBD-infused Raw Honey in some tea or coffee, spread it on some toast, or it straight from the straw.



Non-psychoactive. Won't get you high. Just Happy :)



This honey heals. It helps with muscle recovery, relaxation, anxiety, and more.



Our bees are important to us. We are a small, sustainable apiary located in Merced, Ca. Each hive visits different flowers so honey may vary by taste and texture. Raw Honey naturally contains pollen, propolis, and wax.