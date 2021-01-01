Happy Valley
Dark Chocolate Bar 400mg 20-pack
About this product
Our premium Dark Chocolate Bars are expertly prepared in the Happy Valley kitchen, using sustainably sourced, single-origin 55% dark chocolate from Ecuadorean Republica Del Cacao—a Valrhona Chocolates partner.
Ingredients: Sugar, partially hydrogenated palm & cottonseed oils, nonfat dry milk, cocoa processed with alkali, cocoa, glyceryl lacto esters, soy lecithin, salt, cannabis distillate.
400MG (20mg THC per square 20 servings per package)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!