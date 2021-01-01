Our 1500mg CBD tincture is a great choice for those looking for a CBD tincture for their pet that is THC-free (no detectable THC in lab results).



Each batch of our CBD tincture is tested for cannabinoid potency and the source isolate used is additionally tested for heavy metals, residual solvents, and pesticides. All product and source cannabinoid COAs can be found on our Product COA page.



Serving Size: 1/2 dropperful (0.5ml [25mg CBD])

Total CBD concentration of 1500mg (50mg/ml)

Bottle includes graduated dropper with 1ml capacity

Suggested use: Give 1 serving as needed, or as directed by your veterinarian. May take several hours for full effect and can vary from pet to pet. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between different pets.

Discontinue use if any adverse reactions occur.

Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Hemp Extract, Natural Bacon Flavoring

Contains: Tree nuts (coconut)

This product contains a total Delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

This product is Bacon Flavored.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

Certificate of Analysis

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant.