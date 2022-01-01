D9:CBD Milk Chocolate Minis 30mg (Hemp-Derived)

Each batch of our D8 chocolate is tested for cannabinoid potency. All product COAs can be found on our Product COA page.



Serving Size: 1/2 piece (~7.5mg delta-9-THC and ~7.5mg CBD)

Total delta-9-THC concentration of ~15mg, total CBD concentration of ~15mg

Chocolates are individually wrapped

Suggested use: Take 1 serving as needed, or as directed by your healthcare provider. May take several hours for full effect and can vary from person to person. The required amount for full effect can also vary greatly between individuals

Ingredients: Sugar, Cocoa butter, Whole milk powder, Chocolate liquor, Non-fat dry milk, Milk fat, Coconut oil, Hemp extract, Sunflower lecithin, Natural vanilla extract

Contains: Tree nuts (coconut)

This product contains a total delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

Warning: As this product contains federally legal hemp-derived delta-9-THC it may cause a positive result on a drug test.

Store in a cool dry place away from heat and light. Keep away from children.

In order to provide a safe and high quality product, all of our products are produced in a FDACS licensed commercial processing facility that receives periodic inspections and is cGMP compliant.

SHIPPING DISCLAIMER

Due to varying state laws, we are unable to ship some products to certain states. To view a list of these shipping restrictions, view our Shipping Policy here.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION DISCLAIMER

This product is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 18 or 21 depending on the laws of your governing state or territory. This product should be used only as directed on the label. It should not be used if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician before use, especially if you have a medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using any of these products. All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners and are not affiliated with nor do they endorse this product. The statements made within this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These statements and the products of this company are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.