Made in small batches with real apples, our Apple Crisp CBD Dog Treats are a yummy and convenient way to give your dog CBD. And with 5mg of CBD per treat, they’re perfect for daily dosing or occasional use.
Pesticide-free & non-GMO
No corn, soy or wheat
No artificial preservatives
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
0% THC
Lab Tested
Ingredients:
Cannabidiol (CBD), Oat Flour, Oats, Apples, Coconut, Ginger, Cinnamon
Suggested Use:
Give your dog half of a treat (per 25 lbs), 1-2 times daily. Adjust amount if needed. Store in original packaging in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
About this brand
Harbor Hemp Company
Founded in 2018, Harbor Hemp Company™ is a family-run wellness brand based in New England. We specialize in crafting small batch and natural hemp products with each batch being independently tested for quality and purity. We are proud to be one of Connecticut’s first licensed CBD manufacturers with a current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) certification.