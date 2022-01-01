Made in small batches with real apples, our Apple Crisp CBD Dog Treats are a yummy and convenient way to give your dog CBD. And with 5mg of CBD per treat, they’re perfect for daily dosing or occasional use.



Pesticide-free & non-GMO

No corn, soy or wheat

No artificial preservatives

US-grown using natural farming practices

Non-intoxicating, zero high

0% THC

Lab Tested



Ingredients:

Cannabidiol (CBD), Oat Flour, Oats, Apples, Coconut, Ginger, Cinnamon



Suggested Use:

Give your dog half of a treat (per 25 lbs), 1-2 times daily. Adjust amount if needed. Store in original packaging in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.