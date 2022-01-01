Your four-legged friends can benefit from CBD oil, too. Our full spectrum Pet CBD oil is specially formulated with cold-pressed hemp seed oil that is specially designed to ease digestion. With 5mg of CBD per serving, this 150mg pet tincture is great for dogs, cats and other furry companions.



Non-GMO industrial hemp oil

US-grown using natural farming practices

Non-intoxicating, zero high

<0.3% THC

Lab Tested



Ingredients:

Hemp seed oil; C02 Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)



Suggested Use:

Shake before use. Give dose at each meal at least twice per day.

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.