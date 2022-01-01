About this product
Your four-legged friends can benefit from CBD oil, too. Our full spectrum Pet CBD oil is specially formulated with cold-pressed hemp seed oil that is specially designed to ease digestion. With 5mg of CBD per serving, this 150mg pet tincture is great for dogs, cats and other furry companions.
Non-GMO industrial hemp oil
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
<0.3% THC
Lab Tested
Ingredients:
Hemp seed oil; C02 Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)
Suggested Use:
Shake before use. Give dose at each meal at least twice per day.
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Non-GMO industrial hemp oil
US-grown using natural farming practices
Non-intoxicating, zero high
<0.3% THC
Lab Tested
Ingredients:
Hemp seed oil; C02 Hemp Extract (Aerial Parts)
Suggested Use:
Shake before use. Give dose at each meal at least twice per day.
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Harbor Hemp Company
Founded in 2018, Harbor Hemp Company™ is a family-run wellness brand based in New England. We specialize in crafting small batch and natural hemp products with each batch being independently tested for quality and purity. We are proud to be one of Connecticut’s first licensed CBD manufacturers with a current Good Manufacturing Process (cGMP) certification.