Hard Hat Extracts
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
21 products
Wax
GG4 Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 1%
CBD 1%
Wax
Wifi Og Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 82.7%
CBD 0%
Wax
Apple Pie Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Mazar X Blueberry OG (Skywalker OG) Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Bubba OG Kush Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 65.99%
CBD 0.13%
Wax
Orange Budder #3 Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Wax
Blueberry Trainwreck Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Banana OG Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 80.5%
CBD 0%
Wax
Acapulco Gold Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 65.05%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blue Dream Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 77.1%
CBD 0%
Wax
Triangle Cake Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Wax
Purple Urkle Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Strawberry Jam Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Chocolate Covered Strawberries Sugar Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Sour Diesel Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Gelato Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 86.7%
CBD 0%
Wax
Fucking Incredible Sugar Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 81%
CBD 0%
Wax
Phat Albert Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Chem X Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Wax
Great White Buffalo Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0.01%
CBD 0.01%
Wax
Permafrost Wax 1g
by Hard Hat Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
