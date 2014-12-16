Harmony Farms
Kosher Kush Airo Pro Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
When it comes to Oil, you reap what you grow. At Harmony we use only pure CO2 to create our oil, free from any hydrocarbon solvents. We run strain specific batch extractions with the highest grade material to get the purest, best tasting oil possible. Next we refine the oil through a cold filtration process which removes all the plant waxes and impurities. We then gently heat the oil to activate all the cannabinoids, making it highly ingestible or ready for topical use.
--
We never use anything artificial like propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or polyethylene glycol. Harmony Farms CO2 oil comes in pre-filled vape cartridges with the lowest failure rate in the industry. We also package our tasty oil in a Push Drop refill container for easy refilling, dabbing, or ingesting. Best of all Harmony Farms CO2 oil is extremely potent giving you the best tickle for the nickel!
--
We never use anything artificial like propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, or polyethylene glycol. Harmony Farms CO2 oil comes in pre-filled vape cartridges with the lowest failure rate in the industry. We also package our tasty oil in a Push Drop refill container for easy refilling, dabbing, or ingesting. Best of all Harmony Farms CO2 oil is extremely potent giving you the best tickle for the nickel!
Kosher Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
702 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!