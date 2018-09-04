Loading…
Logo for the brand Harvest

Harvest

Grape Kush Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Grape Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
121 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
